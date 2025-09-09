Listen Live
Local

JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Gospel music’s coolest crooner Jason Nelson and the incredible vocalist Melvin Crispell III were a dynamic duo on the stage of the 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards that aired this past weekend on the BET cable channel. Their vocals soared on the soulful worship tune “Yahweh” that won thunderous applause from the sold-out audience. The song hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts a few months ago. The song drew praise across social media where one fan wrote on Instagram, “Jason Nelson can just sing anything.”

Nelson, who was nominated for nine Stellar Awards, took home a trophy in the category of Contemporary Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed project, You Belong: Live in Durham. Another track from the album is climbing gospel radio playlists everywhere. The velvet smooth single “Made New (Radio Edit)” with Madison Ryan Ward is already a fan favorite having gained nearly 5 million digital streams. The 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards program is airing in syndication through the end of September.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQp2z3AAadA&list=RDMQp2z3AAadA&start_radio=1

JASON NELSON SHINES ON THE STELLAR AWARDS STAGE  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Local

Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit

Lifestyle

The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Create a Rhythm of Fasting | Ericaism

Lifestyle

Take Command Of Your Thinking | Dr. Willie Jolley

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close