Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Kevin Carter

Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Charlotte area are showing appreciation to customers with a fan favorite: free Large Waffle Potato Fries.

From Monday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 13, participating locations will offer the complimentary fries exclusively through the Chick-fil-A App, per WCCB.

No purchase is necessary, but the offer is limited to one per guest and available only while supplies last during regular restaurant hours.

Click here for the full story