Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries
Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Charlotte area are showing appreciation to customers with a fan favorite: free Large Waffle Potato Fries.
From Monday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 13, participating locations will offer the complimentary fries exclusively through the Chick-fil-A App, per WCCB.
No purchase is necessary, but the offer is limited to one per guest and available only while supplies last during regular restaurant hours.
