Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz Release “It’s Not Over”

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Atlanta, GA — Do you need energy for your soul or fuel for your spirit? Jevon Dewand has what you need. “It’s Not Over” is the new single and soundtrack of survival, and a message from Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz that encourages you to turn your pain into purpose. “It’s Not Over” features super producer, songwriter, rapper, and Jazze Pha, Gaz Money, and powerhouse vocalist Charnel Allen.

Jevon and his league of performers recently lit the stage performing their new single at 40th Annual Stellar Awards Pre-show in Nashville, TN, where they garnered three nominations for Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year, Rap/Hip Hop Song of The Year, and Urban Single/Performance of the Year, for their #1 hit single “Without You.” The powerhouse team has now released the official music video for “It’s Not Over,” that is four minutes of creative brilliancy.

Merging music, dance, and ministry, Jevon and The Trap Starz deliver a high-voltage music video that encourages viewers to think outside the box when expressing adoration to God. “God is not in a box; he is oxygen, and we are breathing it all through this video,” says Jevon.

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The choreography for this video is high-energy, fun, explosive, and forward thinking,” Jevon explains. “For dance groups, churches, and schools working with positive music for God, you can still be super creative. Don’t hold back. We can keep it clean and inspirational, and still be as impactful as Michael Jackson.”

Jevon takes the helm of video director, producer, and choreographer, with Merritt Blanks contributing additional choreography. The videographers are Willie Styles and David Haynes ii, with editing by Styles and Donta Dorna. The director of photography for the video is Monta Johnson, and the executive producer is Kerry Douglas, founder/CEO of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

Gospel music continues to evolve and is available and expressed on numerous platforms, from radio to stage and screen. Visual elements, such as music videos, continue to be an essential tool for reaching consumers globally. “It’s very important to express the creative feeling celebrating God in various ways,” says Jevon. “We need more videos because most people listen with their eyes, not with their ears. I encourage all artists in Gospel to make more videos so we can touch more people across the world.”

Watch and share “It’s Not Over” official music video on Jevon’s YouTube channel. The single is available now on all digital music outlets, released by the Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

As Jevon continues to push boundaries in storytelling and entertainment through videos like “It’s Not Over,” God will always be the center component of creativity.

Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz Release “It’s Not Over” was originally published on praiserichmond.com