Canton Jones and The Free Life Experience!!

Published on August 25, 2025

Canton Jones at Transformation 2016 Performers
Source: Tonya Jameson, Photos by Kecia / Tonya Jameson, Photos by Kecia

We are thrilled to announce that Canton Jones and The Free Life Experience movement have reached yet another remarkable milestone by winning the Stellar Award for Hip Hop Album of the Year! This achievement is not just a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of the writers, producers, singers, rappers, and instrumentalists who poured their hearts into this project, but also a celebration of the thriving Kingdom Music community globally.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved and to our devoted fans and supporters; this victory belongs to you as well, as you are an essential part of the Free Life Experience journey. As we look ahead with excitement to future projects and events, let us continue to uplift one another and spread positivity throughout our communities, grounded in faith and motivation. Together, let’s celebrate this joyous recognition and inspire even greater heights!

Free Life! Free Life! Free Life!

