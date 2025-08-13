Listen Live
Local

Bojangles Expanding to NYC

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bojangles Famous Chicken n Biscuits in Muhlenberg Township . Photo by Lauren A. Little 9/27/2018
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Bojangles is bringing its signature Southern flavor to the New York City area with plans to open more than 50 restaurants in the region, the company announced Wednesday.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte-based chicken and biscuit chain will open 20 locations in New York City over the next decade, starting with its first restaurant in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood this winter. Construction is already underway, Bojangles said.

As part of its broader push into the Northeast, the company has also signed a deal with a franchisee to open 35 additional locations across New Jersey.

For the full story, click here

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Delicious Fettuccine Pasta with Rich Tomato Cream Sauce and Cheese Garnish Served in a Stylish Bowl, Perfect for Any Italian Cuisine Lover's Delight
Local

Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef

Praise 100.9- Married 4 Life Walk interview
Entertainment

7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Entertainment

Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Lifestyle

How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Praying for You | Ericaism

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close