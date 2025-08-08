Congressional Black Caucus 54th Legislative Conference

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 54th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), the nation’s leading and influential policy conference dedicated to advancing the global Black community. Set for September 24–28, 2025, in Washington, D.C., this year’s ALC will center around the bold and timely theme, ‘Made for This Moment: Power, Policy, & Progress,‘ highlighting the strength, influence, and forward momentum of the Black community.

CBCF is honored to welcome Senator Angela Alsobrooks and Representative Joe Neguse as this year’s Honorary Co-Chairs. Their bold leadership and deep commitment to advocacy and service inspire progress and embody the transformative spirit at the heart of the conference.

“We are in a defining moment for Black America—one where our collective power, civic engagement, and policy influence are shaping the future of this nation,” said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of CBCF. “This year’s theme, ‘Made for This Moment: Power, Policy, and Progress,’ reflects the urgency and responsibility of this time. With leaders like Senator Alsobrooks and Congressman Neguse helping guide this year’s conference, we are poised to deliver one of the most impactful gatherings to date.”

Love Praise 100.9? Get more! Join the Praise 100.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Each year, ALC brings together thousands of policymakers, advocates, thought leaders, and emerging voices to explore legislative solutions, celebrate cultural achievements, and advance the movement for equity and justice. Featuring thought-provoking policy sessions and the return of signature events — including the National Town Hall, Day of Healing Prayer Breakfast, Community Health & Wellness Fair, The Black Party, and the Phoenix Awards Dinner — ALC is designed to educate, inspire, and empower, while celebrating Black leadership and progress.

“The Annual Legislative Conference is a vital opportunity to come together, share ideas, and shape policies that move our communities forward,” said Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, Chair of the CBCF Board of Directors. “By gathering leaders, advocates, and innovators from across the nation, we spark conversations and actions that advance equity, celebrate our culture, and strengthen Black leadership for generations to come.”

For decades, ALC has driven bold action and sparked real change. Now, at a time when democracy faces unprecedented challenges and the livelihood of our communities hang in the balance, the 54th ALC affirms that we are “Made for this Moment,” as we unite leaders to confront urgent issues and chart a path forward.

Registration for the 54th ALC is now open at cbcfinc.org/alc.

For media inquiries or additional information, contact media@cbcfinc.org.

Congressional Black Caucus 54th Legislative Conference was originally published on praiserichmond.com