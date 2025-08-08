Listen Live
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Published on August 8, 2025

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Matthew Calamari

Five locally owned restaurants and bars near Uptown Charlotte have announced closures in the past two weeks. The Bella Ciao in Uptown posted a sign saying it’s permanently closed, citing lingering economic challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to WBTV, Mazi in South End also posted that it’s closing for the foreseeable future. Mattie’s Diner in Plaza Midwood and Resident Culture Brewery’s South End location both shared closure news on social media. Essex Bar & Bistro confirmed to Axios it will shut down in the coming weeks. Locals remain hopeful that new, independent businesses will fill the gaps these closures leave behind.

