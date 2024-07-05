Building Social Capital in the Queen City

The Queen City has emerged as a formidable hub for entertainment, nightlife, fine dining, concerts; sports and more. While Atlanta and Virginia have robust attractions, Charlotte is shining brighter than her regional rivals. Jelani Hill, CEO of the BrandUscript Agency wants to help Charlotteans, capitalize on Charlotte’s upward trajectory, especially entrepreneurs, existing business owners and people working to build their brand. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Jelani Hill about upcoming Power Mixer event that focuses on social capital and economic mobility.
