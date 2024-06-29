Listen Live
Local

Novant Health Plans to Terminate Over 170 Employees

Published on June 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A group of medical or nursing students collaborates around a lab table with a microscope during a class.

Source: Courtney Hale / Getty

Novant Health has announced plans to lay off more than 170 employees in the Carolinas, according to recently disclosed notices.

The notices indicate that 90 employees in Lancaster County and 81 in Winston-Salem will be affected by the layoffs, which are scheduled to take effect on August 25, 2024.

According to WBTV, Novant Health attributed the layoffs to a new IT model introduced in 2023, which resulted in the relocation of some Digital Products and Services (DPS) functions to an external partner.

The healthcare provider stated that some DPS employees will experience changes in their roles and responsibilities, while other positions will be phased out. Employees affected by the layoffs may have opportunities to transition to roles with external partners or new positions within Novant.

Novant Health, with nearly 40,000 employees, operates 19 inpatient centers and over 850 outpatient facilities, according to its website.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte Jobs local North Carolina novant Novant Health South Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Connect With Praise!

How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

Love Talk: Embracing Growth in Relationships

'Despicable Me 3' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2017
Local

Angie Harmon’s Daughter Apprehended in Charlotte

Crime

‘Untold Stories: Black And Missing’ Podcast Sheds Light On Underreported Cases Of Missing Black People

Vesha James and Hope Martin
Health

Red Cross issues urgent call for blood donations

News

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Lifestyle

Marriage Is A Decision, Not Just An Emotional Fling | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close