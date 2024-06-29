Novant Health Plans to Terminate Over 170 Employees

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Novant Health has announced plans to lay off more than 170 employees in the Carolinas, according to recently disclosed notices.

The notices indicate that 90 employees in Lancaster County and 81 in Winston-Salem will be affected by the layoffs, which are scheduled to take effect on August 25, 2024.

According to WBTV, Novant Health attributed the layoffs to a new IT model introduced in 2023, which resulted in the relocation of some Digital Products and Services (DPS) functions to an external partner.

The healthcare provider stated that some DPS employees will experience changes in their roles and responsibilities, while other positions will be phased out. Employees affected by the layoffs may have opportunities to transition to roles with external partners or new positions within Novant.

Novant Health, with nearly 40,000 employees, operates 19 inpatient centers and over 850 outpatient facilities, according to its website.

