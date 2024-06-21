Listen Live
Local

Nonprofit Launches ‘Hunger Hub’ to Support Local Residents

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ARGENTINA-RELIGION-GOVERNMENT-CHARITY

Source: JUAN MABROMATA / Getty

A nonprofit that supports thousands of Charlotte-area residents daily is marking a significant milestone this Friday.

Last year, Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays merged to form Nourish Up, which will unveil its new “Hunger Hub” in northwest Charlotte’s Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood. According to WBTV, the spacious 90,000-square-foot facility includes expanded cold food storage, enhanced volunteer space, a teaching kitchen, and an on-site pantry.

In 2023, Nourish Up served over 137,000 people throughout Mecklenburg County, including families, veterans, and seniors. The grand opening of their Carrier Drive location is set for Friday afternoon, followed by a community cookout on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m., featuring a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local non-profit North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

Don’t Buy Another Tie! Here Are 10 Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

'Despicable Me 3' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2017
Local

Angie Harmon’s Daughter Apprehended in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Lifestyle

5 Biblical Sacrifices From Our Heavenly And Earthly Fathers

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Truman Lewis
Local

Uniting a community with entertainment and resources

News

Summer Roars Ahead With Massive Heat Wave Slamming Eastern U.S.

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close