Construction Site Litter Frustrates South Charlotte Locals

Residents in South Boulevard’s 4000 block are expressing frustration over a construction site’s litter issue captured on video by a nearby resident. According to WCCB, the styrofoam, utilized for molding building materials in upcoming apartments, is shedding fine particles onto streets, sidewalks, lawns, and storm drains. Mecklenburg County Water Quality Manager Rusty Rozzelle highlights the severity of the problem, citing numerous complaints from locals and visitors. Despite repeated visits and requests for cleanup, including an inspection earlier on Friday, little improvement is observed. While workers have taken steps like installing barriers over some storm drains and employing vacuuming techniques, plastic debris still finds its way into the environment. Moreover, nearby storm drains on Scaleybark Road remain unprotected, exacerbating residents’ discontent.
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Money Management Tips From Scripture
-
The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season's most savory delight
-
Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?
-
Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America's Favorite Teachers!
-
Sister's Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man