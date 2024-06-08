Listen Live
TTIME: Troy Sneed’s Legacy: ‘All Is Well’

the family of the late Troy Sneed released a new version of the Grammy nominated artist's song, 'All is Well', last month.

Published on June 8, 2024

2017 Praise In The Park

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In a heartwarming story, the family of the late Troy Sneed released a new version of the Grammy nominated artist’s song, ‘All is Well’, last month. The song features Troy’s son, Trey, singing with his dad. Sneed died four years ago in a Jacksonville, Florida hospital due to COVID complications. He was 52.

The Florida A&M University graduate majored in education with a minor in music.  Sneed served as the Minister of Music for the FAMU’s choir.  The choir performed with Lashun Pace, Dorothy Norwood, James Cleveland and other popular artists. After graduation, Milton Biggham offered Sneed the assistant minister of music job with the Georgia Mass Choir. He and the choir appeared in the movie, “A Preacher’s Wife”, featuring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. In 1999, Sneed’s album, ‘Higher’, was nominated for a Grammy. He also released two additional projects, including a solo album “Call Jesus”, on Savoy Records that year. Four years later, the record label, Emtro, a combination of his wife’s name Emily and his name Troy, was birthed. Some popular songs from the label include “Hallelujah”, “My Heart Says Yes” and “Work It Out,” In 2019, Sneed released the project, “All My Best”, which featured twelve of his songs.

Ten months after Sneed’s death, his son, Troy Junior, committed suicide. Emily, who was married to Troy for 27 years, says that God’s grace has allowed the family to continue Troy’s ministry of pouring into God’s people. Trey says that he wanted this song “to honor his father while highlighting the journey of healing that his family experienced the past four years after losing his dad and his brother.” Trey says that this is his way of telling them “all is well”.

 

