Exploring the Golf House Preceding the U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Golf enthusiasts are gearing up for the upcoming U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Moore County, set to commence on June 13.

Among the attractions awaiting visitors is the recently unveiled Golf House, a unique blend of research facility and museum comprised of two distinct structures. It serves as the nexus where the worlds of science and golf converge.

Within one building, a rigorous testing regimen evaluates the performance of both existing and innovative golf products. For any item, be it a golf ball, club, or even a tee or shoe, to meet the stringent standards of the sport, it must successfully navigate these tests. Once approved, the equipment is deemed fit for both players and the course. Adjacent to this testing hub lies another building, housing the USGA Experience and World Golf Hall of Fame.

Here, guests are treated to a firsthand understanding of green construction and golf course management. They can also glean insights from championship-winning golfers and admire the prestigious trophies bestowed by the USGA annually. Each player’s legacy is honored through personalized lockers, showcasing their contributions to the sport. From iconic figures like Tiger Woods to items associated with U.S. Presidents, the exhibit celebrates both renowned and lesser-known figures in golf, says WBTV. Admission to the USGA Experience and World Golf Hall of Fame is complimentary until the end of June, after which tickets will be required for entry.

For North Carolina residents, tickets are available starting at $5. Beginning in August, guided tours of the Test Center will be offered every Thursday, albeit with limited availability. Interested individuals must secure tickets in advance to participate in these tours.

