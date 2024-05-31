$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in New Bern Set to Expire

According to WCCB, the winning $3 Power Play ticket, purchased for the December 6th drawing, was sold at Merchant’s Grocery on Brice’s Creek Road in New Bern. It matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball, with the winning numbers being: 2-12-37-56-65 and Powerball 21. The odds of this match are 1 in 913,129.

To claim the prize, the ticket holder must present it at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th. This deadline marks the end of the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the December 6th drawing.

