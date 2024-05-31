Listen Live
Local

Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
aerial top down view of a parking lot new cars lined up in the port for import and export international.

Source: DINphotogallery / Getty

Governor Cooper has announced that Amrep Manufacturing Company, a prominent waste collection truck producer, is expanding its operations in Rowan County. With an investment exceeding $21 million, this expansion will bring about the creation of 170 new jobs. Amrep, a subsidiary of Wastequip, a key player in waste handling equipment manufacturing, is headquartered in Charlotte and operates across 48 states and Mexico.

The new facility in Salisbury, spanning 80,000 square feet, will focus on manufacturing front load and automated side load trucks for curbside collection. Job opportunities at the site will include fabricators, mounters, painters, supervisors, welders, and various support roles. According to WCCB, the average annual wage for these positions is $57,490, surpassing Rowan County’s average of $52,101.

Related Stories

This expansion is poised to generate a significant economic impact, with an estimated annual payroll exceeding $9.7 million for the region.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte Jobs local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close