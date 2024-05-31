Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Cooper has announced that Amrep Manufacturing Company, a prominent waste collection truck producer, is expanding its operations in Rowan County. With an investment exceeding $21 million, this expansion will bring about the creation of 170 new jobs. Amrep, a subsidiary of Wastequip, a key player in waste handling equipment manufacturing, is headquartered in Charlotte and operates across 48 states and Mexico.

The new facility in Salisbury, spanning 80,000 square feet, will focus on manufacturing front load and automated side load trucks for curbside collection. Job opportunities at the site will include fabricators, mounters, painters, supervisors, welders, and various support roles. According to WCCB, the average annual wage for these positions is $57,490, surpassing Rowan County’s average of $52,101.

This expansion is poised to generate a significant economic impact, with an estimated annual payroll exceeding $9.7 million for the region.

