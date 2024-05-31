Listen Live
Local

Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sports Contributor Archive 2024

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Americans across the country paused in solemn remembrance on Memorial Day, honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.

Ceremonies and tributes were held in communities large and small, paying tribute to the fallen heroes who fought valiantly to protect the freedoms cherished by all.

Flags flew at half-staff, and wreaths were laid at memorials as a symbol of gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of liberty.

As families gathered and veterans shared stories of comrades lost, the nation stood united in reverence, pledging to never forget the profound debt owed to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local memorial day military North Carolina South Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close