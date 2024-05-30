Listen Live
Local

Uptown Homes Targeted by Consecutive Intentional Fires

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Charlotte Prepares To Host Democratic National Convention

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

According to Charlotte Fire officials, two consecutive intentional fires occurred at residences in Uptown.

The first incident unfolded on Wednesday, with the second blaze erupting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, both located along Margaret Brown Street near South Sycamore Street. Medic evaluated six residents, including a child, with one individual transported to the hospital. Fortunately, no firefighters sustained injuries, per WBTV.

Combatting the Thursday morning fire required the efforts of 60 firefighters over approximately 75 minutes. Despite extensive damage estimated at around $390,000, the homes managed to remain standing.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte Fire Firefighter local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Entertainment

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Discusses New Book “Do It Anyway” and Overcoming Challenges

Health

First Person To Receive Pig Kidney Transplant Dies

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close