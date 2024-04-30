Listen Live
Police Confiscate Over $900,000 Worth of Drugs in Raid

Published on April 30, 2024

Four Law Enforcement Officers Killed And Others Wounded In Charlotte, North Carolina

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Two individuals are facing charges after police confiscated around $910,000 worth of drugs at a Gastonia hotel. Among the seized substances were nearly $400,000 worth of cocaine and over $500,000 worth of fentanyl.

According to WCCB, the operation stemmed from an investigation initiated after a traffic stop, leading authorities to obtain a search warrant for two hotel rooms in Gastonia.

Esmeralda Mendez Domingues, 51, and Omar Bautista Herrera, 43, both residents of California, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Read the full story here

Charlotte local North Carolina police

