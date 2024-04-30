Listen Live
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Published on April 30, 2024

modern and historic architecture at college campus

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

Students at UNC Charlotte are expressing discontent over the potential elimination of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (D.E.I.) program. WCCB states the Black Student Union staged a protest on campus Thursday, April 25, urging the university’s Board of Trustees to retain the program.

According to UNC Charlotte’s website, four D.E.I. courses are slated for the upcoming school year. The Vice President of the Black Student Union voiced concerns to WCCB, stating that the D.E.I. program has played a pivotal role in establishing university programs, and its removal would have a detrimental impact.

A final decision on the fate of the program is anticipated next month.

Read the full story here

