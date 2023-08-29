Gov. Cooper Declares State of Emergency in NC

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late.”

The Governor and state officials provide the following recommendations to prepare:

Establish multiple ways to receive emergency updates, including alerts, watches, and warnings. Develop an emergency plan. Identify designated evacuation locations and establish arrangements to stay with relatives, friends, or lodging facilities. Assemble an emergency kit. Refer to ReadyNC.gov for guidance on assembling an emergency kit. For individuals residing near or visiting coastal areas, remain attentive to your location within a coastal evacuation zone. Consult KnowYourZone.nc.gov to determine your pre-assigned evacuation zone. Refrain from driving on flooded roads. Choose to turn back instead of risking driving through inundated roadways.

