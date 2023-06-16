Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Almost Full

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is seeking assistance from the community as their shelter is reaching its maximum capacity.
CMPD AC&C is actively searching for compassionate individuals who can provide forever homes or temporary foster care for their dogs in need.
If you would like more information, please reach out to CMPD AC&C by clicking HERE.
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List