It’s Grad Season! Here Are Gifts They’ll Love

When it comes to selecting gifts for graduates, it’s thoughtful to consider items that are both practical and meaningful. Here are some ideas for great gifts to give to graduates:
- Personalized items: Personalized jewelry, engraved pens, or monogrammed accessories like wallets or phone cases are all thoughtful options.
- Gift cards: Giving a gift card allows the graduate to choose something they genuinely need or want.
- Electronics or gadgets: Consider items like laptops, tablets, noise-canceling headphones, or smartwatches that can enhance their productivity and connectivity.
- Professional items: Help the graduate start their professional journey on the right foot by gifting them something useful for their career. This can include a quality briefcase, a professional portfolio, a stylish watch, or a professional attire gift card.
- Experiences: Treat the graduate to a memorable experience as they embark on a new chapter in their life. Consider gifting them concert tickets, a weekend getaway, a spa day, or an adventure activity like skydiving or a hot air balloon ride.
- Books: Inspire and motivate the graduate with a meaningful book that aligns with their interests or goals.
- Subscription services: Consider gifting a subscription to a service that aligns with the graduate’s interests or hobbies. It could be a streaming platform, a magazine subscription, a fitness class membership, or a meal kit delivery service.
- Financial support: Graduating often comes with financial responsibilities, so monetary gifts can be highly appreciated.
- Practical items for their new stage of life: This can include kitchen appliances, home decor, small appliances, or items for their first apartment.
