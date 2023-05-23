Education

A Guide for Parents: Helping Your Children Prepare for End-of-Year Testing

Published on May 23, 2023

Confident mature female tutor explaining something to teenage boy

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

For many students, end-of-year testing can be a stressful period filled with anxiety and pressure. As parents, you play a crucial role in supporting and preparing your children for these exams.

Here are some tips to assist you in supporting your child’s preparation for end-of-year testing.

  1. Create a structured study schedule: Establishing a structured study schedule is essential for effective test preparation.
  2. Encourage healthy lifestyle habits: A healthy body supports a healthy mind. Encourage your child to maintain a balanced routine that includes regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and a nutritious diet.

  3. Provide a conducive study environment: Create a calm and distraction-free study environment for your child. Designate a specific area in your home where they can focus without interruptions. Remove distractions such as televisions and mobile phones, and encourage them to keep their study space clean and organized.
  4. Emphasize effective study techniques: Guide your child in developing effective study techniques. Encourage them to use active learning strategies such as summarizing information in their own words, creating flashcards, or teaching concepts to a family member or friend.
  5. Maintain open communication: Encourage them to share their concerns, anxieties, and any difficulties they may be facing.
  6. Avoid excessive pressure: While it’s important to motivate and encourage your child, it’s equally important to avoid putting excessive pressure on them.

