Kierra Sheard-Kelly ﻿Releases Second Book, The Vibes You Feel

Grammy-nominated artist Kierra “Kiki” Sheard-Kelly has released her second book, “The Vibes You Feel.”

Her book is a source of inspiration for young women and teenagers, delving into the concept of listening to God’s voice, understanding the intuition and vibes of the Spirit, and living a life that reflects your heavenly truth.

With personal anecdotes and empowering scriptural promises, this book will strengthen your faith and purpose.

In “The Vibes You Feel,” Kierra Sheard-Kelly guides readers to discover the Holy Spirit’s role in their lives, and how paying attention to the vibes sensed in different situations can lead us towards God’s plan for our future.

“The Vibes You Feel” makes for a perfect gift for birthdays, Christmas, Easter, or graduations, and provides a way to grow closer to God and understand the signals he sends.

Be sure to also check out Kierra Sheard-Kelly’s bestselling and inspiring book, “Big, Bold, and Beautiful.”