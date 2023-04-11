Fun Facts About Autism You May Not Know

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Autism Awareness Month!

To celebrate, here are some fun facts that you may not already know:

Autism is not a rare condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Many famous people throughout history are believed to have had autism, including Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Thomas Jefferson. Autism is more commonly diagnosed in boys than girls. In fact, the CDC reports that boys are nearly five times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls. Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means that it affects each person differently. Some people with autism may have trouble with social skills, while others may struggle with communication or repetitive behaviors. Many people with autism have special talents and abilities, such as an exceptional memory, an ear for music, or an artistic skill. The cause of autism is still unknown, although researchers believe that it is likely a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Early intervention can make a big difference for children with autism. With the right support and therapy, many children with autism can learn important skills and improve their quality of life.

These fun facts about autism can help promote understanding and awareness of this complex condition.