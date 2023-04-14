Prom Too Expensive? Try These Money-Saving Tips

Prom can be a costly event, but there are ways to save money and still give your child a memorable experience. Here are some tips for saving money on your child’s prom:
- Set a budget: Determine how much you can afford to spend on prom and stick to it. This will help you avoid overspending and keep costs under control.
- Shop secondhand: Consider purchasing a gently used prom dress or tuxedo instead of buying new. You can find great deals at consignment shops, thrift stores, or online marketplaces.
- Do hair and makeup at home: Instead of paying for professional hair and makeup services, consider doing it yourself or having a friend or family member help out.
- Skip the limo: Renting a limousine can be expensive. Instead, consider carpooling with friends or using a ride-sharing service.
- Make your own corsage or boutonniere: You can save money by making your own corsage or boutonniere instead of buying one from a florist.
- DIY decorations: Consider making your own decorations, such as centerpieces or photo backdrops, instead of buying them from a party supply store.
By following these tips, you can save money on your child’s prom while still making it a special and memorable experience.
