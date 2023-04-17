Myers Park High School student dies: “We are deeply saddened”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Myers Park High School student passed away over the weekend, according to the school’s social media post.

The school community mourns the loss of Barron Alexander Harris who died early Sunday morning. Harris was a senior at the south Charlotte school.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior, died early this morning,” the social media post reads.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Barron is known by his friends for his loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit. He will be deeply missed by many in our school and in our extended community.”

Myers Park release a letter to families and staff this weekend:

“Myers Park Staff and Families,

We have informed our teachers and staff, and members of our Crisis Response Team are available to meet with students individually and in groups tomorrow and over the coming days and weeks.

Please let your child know they are welcome to visit the Art Gallery tomorrow morning or the student services office anytime during the school day. Please contact us if you feel your child needs additional assistance or if we can reach out to them.“

