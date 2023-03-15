Celebrating Women: Kamala Harris

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kamala Harris is an American politician and lawyer who made history in 2020 when she became the first woman, first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent to be elected as Vice President of the United States. Born in Oakland, California in 1964, Harris grew up in a family that was active in the civil rights movement, which influenced her commitment to social justice and public service.

After graduating from law school, Harris began her legal career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California, where she specialized in prosecuting cases of sexual assault and domestic violence. She later served as the District Attorney of San Francisco and as the Attorney General of California, where she worked on issues such as criminal justice reform, protecting the rights of immigrants and refugees, and fighting for the rights of consumers.

In 2016, Harris was elected to the United States Senate, where she continued to focus on issues such as criminal justice reform, healthcare, and economic justice. She was also a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s policies, particularly its immigration policies, and was known for her tough questioning of witnesses during Senate hearings.

In 2020, Harris was selected as the running mate for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for President.