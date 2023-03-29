Wellness Wednesday: The Benefits of Fish Oil

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fish oil supplements are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential nutrients that provide numerous health benefits. Omega-3s can help reduce inflammation, improve heart health, support brain function, and even promote healthy skin and hair.

While it’s best to get omega-3s from whole food sources like fatty fish, such as salmon and tuna, many people don’t consume enough of these foods to meet their daily needs. In that case, taking fish oil supplements can be a convenient and effective way to increase your omega-3 intake.

When choosing a fish oil supplement, look for one that is high in EPA and DHA, the two types of omega-3s that provide the most health benefits. It’s also important to choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality, sustainable sources of fish.

As with any supplement, it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider before starting fish oil supplements to make sure they’re right for you and to determine the appropriate dosage.