HERStory – Ohavia Phillips

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society. Praise 100.9 recognizes Women’s History Month by Celebrating HERstory. We celebrate Ohavia Phillips, electrifying emcee, in-arena host for The Charlotte Hornets, business owner, merchandise queen with her brand Dije Lo Que Dije and social media ball of ENERGY. She is a Brooklyn native that brought her talents to the south and is living the dream in all things media. Ohavia shows love and positivity wherever she goes and says, “leading with love and serving others is her jam!” Get to know her at www.ohaviaphillips.com and @OHAVIAPHILLIPS across all social media platforms.
