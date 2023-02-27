Pollen Season Has Begun Early in Charlotte

With the Flu virus and COVID-19 spiking in late 2022 and early 2023, it’s easy to mistake that runny nose for an illness.
The good news is it may be allergies. The bad news is it may be allergies.
That’s right! Allergy season has begun and the signs of spring are already appearing in the Queen City.
While many of us are looking forward to the longer days and warmer temperatures, others are dreading the annual return of pollen, the unwelcome harbinger of warmer weather.
“Springs are coming earlier; It’s getting warmer and it’s lasting longer,” said Dr. Gray Norris, Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center physician.
Allergy sufferers, beware: the dreaded pollen season is here again, bringing with it all the symptoms we know and dread – runny noses, itchy eyes, and sneezing. So, stock up on tissues, grab your antihistamines, and get ready for the season!
