AMC Theaters Offering $5 Movie Tickets Through February

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

AMC Theaters are providing $5 movie tickets for the entire month of February 2023 to enjoy movies including The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Till, and more at a discount.

Each week, a new film will be shown at more than 200 participating AMC theaters, according to Variety. The first film in the series, Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler, will air from February 3 to 9, then the Sony war thriller Devotion from February 10 to 16; Viola Davis’ The Woman King from February 17 to 23; and, finally, the Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from February 24 to March 2.

The program, which was developed to honor and promote Black filmmakers and actors in feature films, was inspired by a group of internal staff members on AMC’s council for African Americans.

Read the full story here.