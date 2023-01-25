Charlotte FC Hosts Celebration of Life for Anton Walkes

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Charlotte FC paid their respects to Anton Walkes in a moving celebration of life ceremony, honoring the life of the beloved team member who passed away in a tragic boating accident in Florida.

Speeches from those closest to him, both in Charlotte and in his homeland of England, filled the air with fond memories of the late Walkes.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Walkes was a passenger on a personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay when it collided with a cabin boat. He was rushed to shore and given CPR, but sadly lost his life due to the severity of his injuries.

“Anton was a good man,” said Don Garber, MLS Commissioner. “He represented everything that’s great about our sport, and everything that’s great about our league.”

