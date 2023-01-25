HomeMovies

Girl’s Trip 2 Set to Take Place in Ghana

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Girls Trip" - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

Get ready for a wild adventure!

The cast of “Girls Trip” is reuniting for a long-awaited sequel, and they’re headed to West Africa. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver shared the exciting news during the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing that the sequel will be set in Ghana.

Fans of the original 2017 movie can look forward to seeing Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish back together for more outrageous and hilarious moments.

The original “Girls Trip” was an incredible success, surpassing expectations at the box office with a worldwide gross of $140 million, despite having a relatively low budget of just $16 million.

Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey!

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Girls Trip jada pinkett smith movies queen latifah Regina Hall Tiffany Haddish

Close