Girl’s Trip 2 Set to Take Place in Ghana

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for a wild adventure!

The cast of “Girls Trip” is reuniting for a long-awaited sequel, and they’re headed to West Africa. Writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver shared the exciting news during the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing that the sequel will be set in Ghana.

Fans of the original 2017 movie can look forward to seeing Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish back together for more outrageous and hilarious moments.

The original “Girls Trip” was an incredible success, surpassing expectations at the box office with a worldwide gross of $140 million, despite having a relatively low budget of just $16 million.

Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey!

Read the full story here.