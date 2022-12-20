HomeHoliday Guide

Christmas Movies for Your Holiday Movie Night

Christmas Movies for Your Holiday Movie Night

Happiness African family watching movie with excited and fun in the living room for leisure with comfort at home on Christmas day, dad and mom and daughter cheering watching tv with victory.

Source: narith_2527 / Getty

One of my favorite things to do during the holidays is having a movie night with the family.

If you’re trying to find a movie for your movie night, here are a few:

  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947): A heartwarming Christmas movie about a department store Santa who may or may not be the real thing.
  • Home Alone (1990): A hilarious Christmas movie about a young boy who must protect his home from two bumbling burglars.
  • A Christmas Story (1983): A classic Christmas movie that follows the misadventures of a young boy who only wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.
  • Elf (2003): A funny Christmas movie about a human who was adopted by Santa and raised as an elf.

  • The Polar Express (2004): A magical Christmas movie about a young boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole.
  • The Grinch (2000): A fun Christmas movie about a grumpy green creature who is determined to ruin Christmas for the Whos.
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966): A classic cartoon Christmas movie about a grumpy creature determined to steal Christmas.

Happy Holidays!

