Grab Your Mask. NC is Facing a ‘Tripledemic’

Many people are considering returning to masking as respiratory diseases sweep over much of the country, including in North Carolina. Doctors believe it can make a difference.

North Carolina residents are growing ill due to the so-called “tripledemic.” It is caused by the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. This strain on the healthcare system includes local hospitals and pharmacies.

Experts warn that returning to more mask use is not a magic cure, but it may help slow the spread of respiratory infections.

“One need not wait on CDC action in order to put a mask on,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We would encourage all of those preventive measures — hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, masking, increased ventilation — during respiratory virus season, but especially in areas of high COVID-19 community levels.”

Read the full story here.