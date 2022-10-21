HomeWork & Money

USPS To Host Job Fair In Charlotte On Friday

Now Hiring banner inside Post Office, Queens, New York

Source: UCG / Getty

As it prepares for the busy shipping season around the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is holding a job fair in Charlotte this week.

On Friday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., interested candidates can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office at 6700 North Tryon Street. The USPS’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan includes the employment fair.

According to USPS, it has immediate openings that need to be filled, and it will notify visitors about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. Officials from the USPS will be present to address inquiries regarding vacant employment in Charlotte.

Only online applications will be accepted. Click here to find out more about job openings with the Postal Service in Charlotte.

U.S. Postal Service job requirements are as follows:

  • 18 years or older
  • Must pass a drug screening and criminal background check
  • Must be available on weekends and holidays

Read the full story here.

