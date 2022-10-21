USPS To Host Job Fair In Charlotte On Friday

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

As it prepares for the busy shipping season around the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is holding a job fair in Charlotte this week.

On Friday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., interested candidates can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office at 6700 North Tryon Street. The USPS’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan includes the employment fair.

According to USPS, it has immediate openings that need to be filled, and it will notify visitors about full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. Officials from the USPS will be present to address inquiries regarding vacant employment in Charlotte.

Only online applications will be accepted. Click here to find out more about job openings with the Postal Service in Charlotte.

U.S. Postal Service job requirements are as follows :