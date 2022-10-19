HomeLocal

Carowinds Will Move To Year-Round Schedule Next Year

Carowinds just announced news bigger than the first drop on Fury 325!

The largest theme park in the Carolinas is about to undergo significant modifications.

Beginning next year, Carowinds will be open all year round for the first time in close to 50 years, the park declared on social media on Tuesday.

The 2023 season will be the first under the new schedule. The amusement park’s schedule lists weekend hours up until March when it also becomes open on Thursdays and Fridays.

Beginning in June 2023, the park will be open seven days a week. Click the operating calendar to view the schedule up until September 4, 2023.

