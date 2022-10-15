Chain Fund to host Wakanda Forever Event

CLOSE
There are nearly 2 million new cancer diagnoses each year in the United States. Every 12 minutes a woman dies from some form of Cancer. Over 27,000 African American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Those are some of the statistics. But Ms. Kelly Turner, founder of the 501(c3) non-profit, the ‘Chain Fund‘ has deployed a host of ways to relieve some of the financial burdens some people with cancer endure. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Kelly Turner about her organization’s efforts and the 17th year of Breakfast & Movie Event which will feature Black Panther’s Wakanda Forever film.