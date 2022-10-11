HomeTravel

Here’s When You Should Book Your Holiday Flight

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
OPED-INEQUALITY-COMMENTARY-BZ

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

It’s almost that time of year again! Time to pack up the suitcases, request that holiday PTO, and head for the airport.

If you’re considering a Christmas trip to see family this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to get the best rate.

Although Halloween hasn’t yet arrived, airfare experts caution holiday visitors to book their travel plans as soon as possible if they plan to fly.

With more than half of Americans planning to travel for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or both of those holidays, the Hopper team, which tracks airfares, has predicted a busy and pricey holiday travel season.

Unrecognizable businesswoman planning business trip, coronavirus concept.

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

Those journeys won’t be inexpensive. The average cost of a round-trip domestic flight for Thanksgiving this year is roughly $280.

Hopper estimates a 25% growth from the previous year. Flights around Christmas are considerably terrible. According to Hopper, the average cost of a round-trip flight is currently $430, a 55% increase over the average ticket price from the previous year.

Don’t wait too late to book that holiday flight!

Read the full story here.

flights , holidays , Travel

Close