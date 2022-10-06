Data Shows Charlotte Rent Prices Decreased In August

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

It looks like there could be some relief for renters across the nation soon.

In August, rental rates decreased for the first time since 2022.

Charlotte’s average prices also saw a year-over-year decrease, according to a report by Rent.

The average monthly rent for two-bedroom apartments fell by more than 27 percent in August compared to last year.

Between July and August, Charlotte’s median rent price also decreased.

According to data by Rent, the average monthly price for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,596 in July and $1,434 in August. The August average is down 1.35 percent from the same month last year.

