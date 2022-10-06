HomeFood & Drink

It’s National Noodle Day! Here’s Where To Find The Best Pasta In CLT

Homemade Spaghetti Mushrooms

It’s National Noodle Day! I promise I’m not making this one up!

If you’re like me, you enjoy a good pasta.

In celebration of this weird yet yummy “holiday”, here are some of the best places to get pasta in Charlotte!

  1. Cafe Monte French Bakery And Bistro

  2. Alexander Michael’s

  3. Dresslers Restaurant

  4. Luce Restaurant & Bar

  5. Miro Spanish Grille

  6. Cajun Queen

  7. Mama Ricotta’s

  8. Aria Tuscan Grille

Enjoy!

