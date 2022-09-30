HomeWeather

Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Charlotte Area

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida

The Charlotte area is under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Ian potentially bringing tree-toppling heavy rain on Friday afternoon.

Rain bands are expected in the area hours before the storm’s center is predicted to pass near Charlotte.

Ian could bring winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 60 mph, damaging “porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and un-anchored mobile homes,” according to the tropical storm warning issued at 11:17 a.m. on  Thursday by the NWS office in South Carolina.

Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, Union counties, and York, Lancaster, and Chester counties of South Carolina are included in the warning.

Read the full story here.

