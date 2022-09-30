Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Charlotte Area

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors.
The Charlotte area is under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Ian potentially bringing tree-toppling heavy rain on Friday afternoon.
Rain bands are expected in the area hours before the storm’s center is predicted to pass near Charlotte.
Ian could bring winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 60 mph, damaging “porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and un-anchored mobile homes,” according to the tropical storm warning issued at 11:17 a.m. on Thursday by the NWS office in South Carolina.
Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, Union counties, and York, Lancaster, and Chester counties of South Carolina are included in the warning.