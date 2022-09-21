HomeMusic

Mary J. Blige Coming To Charlotte Wednesday Night

Mary J. Blige In Concert

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Legendary recording artist, Mary J. Blige, will be making her way to Charlotte tonight as a stop on her upcoming tour.

The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour will take place at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, September 21. The tour kicked off in Greensboro, N.C. Saturday, September 17.

The tour will also make stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta

Joining her on the stage are R&B artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

The tour comes after Blige’s album release of Good Morning Gorgeous in early 2022.

Tickets to see Mary J. Blige are currently on sale and range from $69.50 to $189.50 per person. Tickets are available on blackpromoterscollective.com, spectrumcentercharlotte.com, or ticketmaster.com.

