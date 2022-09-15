Harris Teeter Concord, NC Fuel Center To Offer $0.40 Gas Discount

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Harris Teeter is pleased to welcome consumers to its Concord, N.C. Fuel Center Grand Opening, which will be held from September 16 to September 18, with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel deal.

Customers who use a VIC card at The Fuel Center can receive $0.03 off each gallon every day. Shoppers are advised to refuel from September 16 through September 18 when the Center will provide a special $0.40 off per gallon discount in celebration of the grand launch.

Harris Teeter aims to give consumers a wonderful experience at each of its Fuel Centers by offering premium goods and top-notch customer care.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump.

The address is 346 George W. Liles Pkwy. NW Concord, NC, 28027.

