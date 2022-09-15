HomeLocal

Harris Teeter Concord, NC Fuel Center To Offer $0.40 Gas Discount

Harris Teeter grocery store...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Harris Teeter is pleased to welcome consumers to its Concord, N.C. Fuel Center Grand Opening, which will be held from September 16 to September 18, with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel deal.

Customers who use a VIC card at The Fuel Center can receive $0.03 off each gallon every day. Shoppers are advised to refuel from September 16 through September 18 when the Center will provide a special $0.40 off per gallon discount in celebration of the grand launch.

Harris Teeter aims to give consumers a wonderful experience at each of its Fuel Centers by offering premium goods and top-notch customer care.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump.

The address is 346 George W. Liles Pkwy. NW Concord, NC, 28027.

