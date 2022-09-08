HomeHealth

Charlotte Area Pharmacies Offering New COVID-19 Boosters

Residents in the Charlotte area can begin receiving the updated COVID-19 booster.

The new booster was certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week and is currently available at pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS.

The booster vaccine combines the old and new vaccines to combat the new, more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.

According to a COVID-19 dashboard check done overnight in Mecklenburg County, the BA.5 variation is currently to blame for around 75% of cases.

Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, gave a call-in update on those boosters. He claimed that this week, the health department received 1,100 boosters.

