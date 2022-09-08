Working From Home? Here Are Some Must-Have Items

CLOSE
Many people have come to enjoy the opportunity to work from home.
What if I told you there were items that can make working from home even more enjoyable?
Here are some WFH must-haves:
-
An adjustable standing desk to prevent back pain
-
A massager to relieve back and neck pain
-
A pair of noise-canceling headphones
-
An ergonomic mouse to prevent wrist straining
-
A keyboard wrist pad for extra support
-
A pack of colorful pens for color-coding notes
-
A lap desk to work from your couch
-
A desk pad to protect surfaces from scratches, stains, and scuffs
-
A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot
-
A Wi-Fi extender for reliable connection