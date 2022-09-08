HomeWork & Money

Working From Home? Here Are Some Must-Have Items

Many people have come to enjoy the opportunity to work from home.

What if I told you there were items that can make working from home even more enjoyable?

Here are some WFH must-haves:

  1. An adjustable standing desk to prevent back pain

  2. A massager to relieve back and neck pain

  3. A pair of noise-canceling headphones

  4. An ergonomic mouse to prevent wrist straining

  5. A keyboard wrist pad for extra support

  6. A pack of colorful pens for color-coding notes

  7. A lap desk to work from your couch

  8. A desk pad to protect surfaces from scratches, stains, and scuffs

  9. A mug warmer to keep your coffee hot

  10. A Wi-Fi extender for reliable connection

Find more must-haves here.

