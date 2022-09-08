HomeFamily Health

NCDHHS Warns Not To Purchase Mother’s Touch Formula Online

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) warns families and caregivers not to purchase Mother’s Touch Formula or administer it to babies.

The Food and Drug Administration claims that Mother’s Touch Formula does not include enough nutrients for newborn formula and has not been fully tested for potentially dangerous bacteria.

Although North Carolina retailers do not carry Mother’s Touch Formula, families can find the formula when shopping online.

According to NCDHHS, parents and other adults who have purchased Mother’s Touch Formula for infants should stop using it and discard it.

Contact your health care practitioner if you have used this product and are worried about your child’s health.

Read the full story here.

