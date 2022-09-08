UPS To Hire Over 1,000 Employees In Charlotte For Holiday Season

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

On Wednesday, UPS announced that it planned to hire more than 1,240 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area to assist during the busy holiday season.

In several shifts at hundreds of locations across the nation, the company is filling full- and part-time seasonal roles, especially for drivers, package handlers, and driver assistants.

According to a news release, seasonal tractor-trailer driver position starts at $21 per hour, and package car driver positions start at $21.

According to UPS officials, seasonal employment is a proven path to a career, with up to 35,000 seasonal workers receiving permanent roles after the 2021 holidays.

An average full-time UPS package delivery driver earns $95,000 annually, plus another $50,000 goes into health, fitness, and pension benefits.

Click here to apply.