UPS To Hire Over 1,000 Employees In Charlotte For Holiday Season

On Wednesday, UPS announced that it planned to hire more than 1,240 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area to assist during the busy holiday season.

In several shifts at hundreds of locations across the nation, the company is filling full- and part-time seasonal roles, especially for drivers, package handlers, and driver assistants.

According to a news release, seasonal tractor-trailer driver position starts at $21 per hour, and package car driver positions start at $21.

According to UPS officials, seasonal employment is a proven path to a career, with up to 35,000 seasonal workers receiving permanent roles after the 2021 holidays.

An average full-time UPS package delivery driver earns $95,000 annually, plus another $50,000 goes into health, fitness, and pension benefits.

Click here to apply.

