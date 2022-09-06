Camp North End’s Free Outdoor Movies End This Week

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

With summer coming to an end, this is the last week to view a free outdoor movie at Camp North End.

Since the start of the summer, free outdoor movies have been shown on Thursdays starting at 8 PM. The entertainment comes after Camp North End partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema.

The last movie, E.T, will show on September 8th.

Attendees are advised to bring their chairs or blanket and to arrive early if they plan to pick up Camp food.

Officials say the movies will play rain or shine.

Click here to pre-register for an upcoming movie.

