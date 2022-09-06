HomeMovies

Camp North End’s Free Outdoor Movies End This Week

With summer coming to an end, this is the last week to view a free outdoor movie at Camp North End.

Since the start of the summer, free outdoor movies have been shown on Thursdays starting at 8 PM. The entertainment comes after Camp North End partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema.

The last movie, E.T, will show on September 8th.

Attendees are advised to bring their chairs or blanket and to arrive early if they plan to pick up Camp food.

Officials say the movies will play rain or shine.

Click here to pre-register for an upcoming movie.

Read the full story here.

